Watch: Robbery Suspects with Fake Gun Shot by Security Guard Who Said, ‘Mine’s Is Real’

Robbery suspects allegedly using a fake gun to hold up a convenience store were shot by a security guard who burst onto the scene saying, “Mine’s is real.”

The extent of the suspects’ injuries was unclear.

A video of the incident shows the two suspects enter the store with hoodies partially covering their faces. One of the suspects talks with the cashier while the other walks through the aisles then returns to the front. The first suspect then climbs the counter, pulling a gun as he goes over.

The second suspect soon follows and takes off his backpack, which he apparently planned to use as a bag to hold valuables.

The cashier put his hands in the air was stepping out of the way when the security guard entered the building. The guard immediately fires at the suspects, who scream, “It’s fake, it’s fake.” The guard responds, “Oh well, mine’s is real.”

After shooting at the suspects the guard orders them both to stand up and put their hands behind their back. He tells the cashier, “Call 911.”

