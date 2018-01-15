Sen. Rand Paul: President Trump Cares ‘Deeply’ About Haiti, Financed Medical Mission Trip

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) told NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday that charges of bigotry against President Donald Trump remain unfounded because the president previously financed a 2014 medical mission to Haiti.

Paul said on Meet the Press, “I think it’s unfair to sort of paint him, ‘oh well, he’s a racist,’ when I know for a fact that he cares very deeply about the people of Haiti because he helped finance a trip where they would get vision back for 200 people in Haiti.”

President Trump stoked controversy recently as he reportedly called Haiti and other African countries “shithole countries.”

Trump allegedly said, “Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?” The president reportedly then added that America should have more people from Norway and other similar countries come to the United States.

The 45th president repeatedly rebuked reporters on Sunday after they asked him if he was a bigot.

“No. I’m not a racist,” he replied. “I’m the least racist person you have ever interviewed. That I can tell you.”

Sen. Paul and a team of other doctors from the John A. Moran Eye Moran at the University of Utah performed over 100 surgeries over three days in Salama, Guatemala.

In Guatemala, Paul contrasted politics and medicine, saying, “It’s a lot different in the sense that here we see a problem and fix it.”

Reporters, including Breitbart News’s Matthew Boyle, as well as NBC’s Meet the Press, the Washington Post, and National Review attended the trip to Guatemala.

Breitbart News wrote from Antigua, Guatemala in August 2014, “Paul raised tens of thousands of dollars through various donors, including real estate magnate Donald Trump, to help cover the Moran Eye Center’s trip costs,” which included a $10,000 donation from Donald Trump.

Sen. Paul’s communications team confirmed to Breitbart News that Sen. Paul solicited a donation from Trump for the Moran Eye Center at the University of Utah to fund the trip to Haiti and Guatemala.

Sergio Gor, Paul’s communications director, told Breitbart News, “It wasn’t to Rand Paul foundation, it wasn’t to Rand Paul, it wasn’t to any of his victory committees—it was directly to University of Utah.”

“Well, of course,” Gor confirmed to Breitbart News when asked whether Sen. Paul helped solicit the donation. “It’s not a secret. And he [Paul] admires him [Trump] for it. But it has nothing to do with his political positions. His charity giving was honorable. No one questions that. In fact, it’s been under reported.”