Donald Trump Dumps on ‘Dicky Durbin’ for Blowing Up DACA Deal

President Donald Trump blamed Democratic Senate Minority Whip Sen. Dick Durbin for ruining any chance of a DACA deal, according to details of a private conversation with the president leaked to the press.

“Senator Dicky Durbin totally misrepresented what was said at the DACA meeting,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Deals can’t get made when there is no trust! Durbin blew DACA and is hurting our Military.”

Trump commented on the issue after spending time at his golf course in Palm Beach, Florida and returning to his club at Mar-a-Lago, where he is staying over the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend.

Since news of his comment referring to “shithole countries” broke on Thursday, Trump said defensively that it was “not the language used,” although he admitted that it was “tough.”

But Durbin repeatedly accused the president of making racist comments.

“He said these hate-filled things and he said them repeatedly,” Durbin said at a press conference on Friday.

Trump spent most of the weekend blaming Democrats for failing to deliver a workable deal on DACA.

“Honestly, I don’t think the Democrats want to make a deal,” Trump said to reporters on Sunday. “I think they talk about DACA, but they don’t want to help the DACA people.”

Trump met with House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy over dinner at his club to discuss the possibility of a deal, as well as a potential Democrat-led shutdown of the federal government over the issue.