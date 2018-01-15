Vice President Mike Pence Lays Wreath at Monument for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence visited the Martin Luther King Jr. memorial in Washington, DC on Sunday to lay a wreath in commemoration of the holiday on Monday and King’s legacy of service.

Today we remember the legacy of MLK Jr. His memorial stands tall, but the real memorial to Dr. King resides in the hearts of all who strive for a more perfect union. To honor him, let's rededicate ourselves to the cause Dr. King selflessly advanced, that all men are created equal pic.twitter.com/2gDuZfQmfC — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) January 15, 2018

“Today we remember the legacy of MLK Jr. His memorial stands tall, but the real memorial to Dr. King resides in the hearts of all who strive for a more perfect union,” wrote Pence who called on others to honor King by rededicating “ourselves to the cause Dr. King selflessly advanced, that all men are created equal.”

The King family spends each Martin Luther King Jr. holiday by serving the community.

Honored to lay a wreath at MLK Jr. Memorial w/ @SecondLady. He was a great American leader who inspired a movement & transformed a Nation. He took the words of our Founders to heart to forge a more perfect union based on the notion all men are created equal & in the image of God. pic.twitter.com/SvhHgSU2Ja — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) January 14, 2018

King’s niece, Dr. Alveda King, reminded Breitbart News Sunday radio listeners on the eve of the holiday commemorating her uncle that President Donald Trump just signed “the bill that was sponsored by Congressman John Lewis making the Martin Luther King Jr. historic site in Atlanta a national park — the first park to be named after an African-American man.” In the midst of accusations of racism levied against Trump, she assured that the President “is not a racist. He has done so much.”

King told the SiriusXM Patriot 125 listening audience that she and the King Center consider the MLK holiday as a “day on” to remember and illustrate the same commitment to service that her uncle practiced. King quoted her uncle, who called for learning to live together as brothers and sisters. She recalled protests and anger in the 1960s, but said that now is the time to come together in peace, to pray and seek unity.

Last Thursday Trump signed a proclamation to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and recalled his time with Alveda King and Isaac Newton Farris, Jr. as he signed the bill that Alveda King recalled on Sunday’s radio program.

“This April, we will mark a half-century since Reverend King was so cruelly taken from us by an assassin’s bullet,” President Trump said during the Thursday White House event. “But while Dr. King is no longer with us, his words and his vision only grow stronger through time. Today, we mourn his loss, we celebrate his legacy, and we pledge to fight for his dream of equality, freedom, justice, and peace.”

