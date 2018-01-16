Arizona Cops Nab 80-Year-Old Man for Bank Robbery

Police in Arizona have arrested and accused an 80-year-old man of robbing a bank, a report says.

On Saturday, January 13, Tucson Police arrested Robert Francis Krebs, 80, alleging that the elderly man walked into the Pyramid Credit Union, pulled a gun, and demanded money. After being handed an undisclosed amount of cash, police say that surveillance tape shows him turning and running out of the bank.

Krebs was later nabbed at a local hotel when a clerk recognized him from a photo alert sent out by officials, ABC News reported.

“‘He had attempted to check in at the hotel but ended up leaving the property without doing so. Later that day, the employee saw a social media post and recognized the suspect as the same male from earlier in the day,” an entry on the department’s Facebook page reads.

The octogenarian was booked into the Pima County Jail on two counts of armed robbery. There was no word on if the suspect will get a senior discount.

