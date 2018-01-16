Dick Durbin ‘Focused Full Time’ on Illegal Aliens as Black Americans Remain Excessively Unemployed in His State

While Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) says he is “focused” and working “full time” for illegal aliens, black Americans in his state of Illinois remain excessively unemployed, far above the national average.

On Monday, as Breitbart News reported, Durbin admitted that he is working around the clock, not for his underrepresented constituents in Illinois, but rather illegal aliens who have been shielded from deportation by a President Obama-created amnesty program.

“I’m focused on one thing — not that meeting — but on making sure that those who are being protected by DACA and eligible for the DREAM Act have a future in America,” Durbin said. “I am focused on that full time.”

Meanwhile, black Americans in Durbin’s home state are disproportionately unemployed, despite the unemployment rate for black Americans nationwide hitting an all-time record low under President Trump.

Across the country, 6.8 percent of black Americans are unemployed — the lowest level ever since the figure started being recorded in 1972. In Durbin’s Illinois, however, about 10 percent of black Americans are unemployed.

Days before Durbin made the statement that he is working “full time” in Congress for illegal aliens, the Chicago Tribune editorial board decried how black Americans, specifically young, black men, in Illinois remain extensively more impacted by unemployment than any other group in the state.

The Chicago Tribune editors wrote:

In Chicago, the job situation in hollowed-out West and South side neighborhoods is dire. Manufacturers left long ago. There are few retail and restaurant jobs. All the economic activity is located miles away in the Loop and elsewhere in metropolitan Chicago. Too many young people have inadequate job training and … nothing to do. According to the Great Cities Institute at the University of Illinois at Chicago, more than 40 percent of 20-to-24-year-old black males in Chicago are out of work and out of school. Does a booming national economy ever touch Chicago’s most impoverished neighborhoods? Can young people be drawn out of urban isolation?

