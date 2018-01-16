Donald Trump: Democrats Ready to Shut Down the Government to Get ‘Amnesty for All’

President Donald Trump warned Americans that Congressional Democrats were preparing to shut down the government over amnesty for illegal immigrants.

“The Democrats want to shut down the Government over Amnesty for all and Border Security,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

His comments followed a blowup of a potential DACA amnesty deal with Democrats, which he blamed on “Dicky Durbin” leaking details of a private meeting he had with senators.

Trump warned that a government shutdown would severely hurt the military “at a time we need it more than ever.”

He also called for a merit-based immigration system, a plan to get rid of the lottery visa program, and most importantly the wall on the southern border.

“We must have Security at our VERY DANGEROUS SOUTHERN BORDER, and we must have a great WALL to help protect us, and to help stop the massive inflow of drugs pouring into our country!” he wrote on Twitter.

