MAGA: Casino Opening Delivers 3,000 Jobs to Massachusetts

A new $950 million casino construction project is now underway that will bring Springfield, Massachusetts 3,000 new jobs, a report says.

“We’re going to have approximately 2,200 of the 3,000 will be full-time positions and depending on the position really depends on experience, so we’re averaging $40,000 to $45,000 across the entire campus,” vice president of human resources at MGM Springfield, Marikate Murren, told Western Mass News online.

According to Murren, the casino will be hiring dealers, food service workers, and retail associates. Other positions include jobs in the hotel area of the establishment. Human resources and marketing positions will also require new hires.

Murren added that they would be gearing up to start hiring in the fall.

MGM is working with local officials, as well, and have promised that 35 percent of their new workforce will be hired from local residents.

Murren noted that there is a variety of requirements to work in a casino and the state’s training website has details on how to take gaming classes and other things. The classes are free and open to the general public.

