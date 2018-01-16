Meteor Lights up Nighttime Sky in Michigan, Ohio, Illinois, Indiana

A meteor illuminated the sky in the Midwest on Tuesday evening, briefly turning night into day over portions of Michigan, Ohio, and Indiana before it crashed, emitting a loud booming sound.

Dashboard-mounted cameras and home security cameras captured the path of the meteor and the flash on impact. Many of the videos were posted on social media, causing “#meteor” to trend on Twitter.

Best video of the #meteor so far. People in Ohio, Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan and Canada saw the flash. pic.twitter.com/4DrAXo2UlQ — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 17, 2018

WOW! #Meteor lit up the sky over Michigan, Ohio, Indiana this evening. Numerous reports of the sighting and a subsequent “boom”!! Video credit: Mike Austin on I-75 Northbound near Bloomfield Hills. pic.twitter.com/8MkqO8OaMr — Paul Dellegatto⚡️FOX (@PaulFox13) January 17, 2018

BREAKING VIDEO: More footage captures #meteor falling to Earth at top speed near Southeast Michigan. pic.twitter.com/OP6bJbsroe — The Anon Journal (@TheAnonJournal) January 17, 2018

Small meteorites are constantly hitting earth’s atmosphere, usually burning up entirely on entry. There are several annual meteor showers, when unusually large numbers of meteors strike — usually when the earth’s orbit intersects the orbit of a comet.

However, there are occasionally large meteor impacts, sometimes with destructive effect. The Chelyabinsk meteor hit Russia in 2013 over the Ural Mountains, and was determined to have been a previously unknown asteroid. It exploded in the atmosphere with an estimated energy of 400 to 500 kilotons, roughly the same as a small nuclear weapon, though the damage was limited to shattered windows.

The crash site of the Midwest meteor has not been identified, and the size of the meteor is not yet known, nor is the power of the explosion. But such spectacular meteor events are rare.

