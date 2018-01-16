Poll: Marsha Blackburn Leads by 53 Points Over GOP Primary Opponent Steve Fincher for U.S. Senate

Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) leads her establishment primary opponent Rep. Steve Fincher (R-TN) by 53 points in a poll released on Tuesday.

The poll, which was commissioned by the Club for Growth, revealed that Blackburn leads Fincher by 53 points versus 13 points in a head-t0-head match up at the Republican primary ballot box.

The Tenessee congresswoman also has a 64 percent favorability rating among state Republican primary voters, with only a 12 percent unfavorable rating. Blackburn also has an 88 percent name recognition.

Among primary voters who have heard of both Blackburn and Fincher, Blackburn leads by 44 points.

In a hypothetical match-up between Rep. Blackburn and the retiring Sen. Corker, 63 percent of primary voters would prefer Blackburn, while only 25 percent would vote for Corker.

Sen. Bob Corker has a 50 percent unfavorable rating among Republican primary voters in Tennessee.

Club for Growth PAC President David McIntosh endorsed Rep. Blackburn for the open Tenessee U.S. Senate seat, saying,

Club for Growth PAC is excited to announce support for Congressman Marsha Blackburn in her run for U.S. Senate. Club for Growth PAC first endorsed Rep. Blackburn during her initial run for Congress in 2002, and today, 15 years later, Club for Growth PAC is just as excited to endorse Rep. Blackburn as a candidate for the U.S. Senate.

Rep. Blackburn raised $550,000 more than Congressman Fincher in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Another poll conducted by the Tennessee Star revealed that Congresswoman Blackburn has a 58 percent to 11 percent lead over Fincher.

Rep. Blackburn told Breitbart News Sunday on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 that she believes that building a wall on the southern border with Mexico is “imperative.”

Congresswoman Blackburn, who serves as the House Communications and Technology Subcommittee Chairman, cheered President Donald Trump’s recent executive order expanding rural broadband. Blackburn told Breitbart News in an exclusive interview, “You cannot have a first-world economy with a third-world Internet.”