Donald Trump: Black Unemployment Numbers ‘Best in Recorded History’

President Donald Trump celebrated the news that black unemployment had fallen to a historic low.

“Black unemployment is the best it’s ever been in recorded history,” Trump boasted during a meeting with President Nursultan Nazarbayev of Kazakhstan at the White House Tuesday. “It’s been fantastic.”

Black unemployment hit 6.8 percent in December, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) numbers — the lowest it has been since the government started reporting the statistics in 1972.

“We’ve never seen anything even close, so we’re very honored by that,” Trump said.

The president also touted a new record set by the stock market on Tuesday after the Dow Jones industrial average broke above 26,000 for the first time.

“Our country is doing very well; economically, we’ve never had anything like it,” Trump said.

He also promoted the news that Chrysler was moving a pickup truck manufacturing plant back to Michigan from Mexico and that Toyota and Mazda announced plans to build a new plant in Alabama.

“We have many, many companies coming in, and they’re building in the United States, and that means jobs,” he said.