White House Doctor: Donald Trump’s Excellent Health ‘Just How God Made Him’

White House Dr. Ronny Jackson praised Donald Trump and spoke in detail about the president’s physical and mental health on Tuesday, calling it “excellent.”

Reporters in the White House press briefing appeared baffled that, despite reports of Trump’s intake of fast food, Dr. Jackson said his overall health was great for a 71-year-old man.

“It is called genetics,” Jackson said. “I don’t know. Some people have great genes … he has incredible genes and that’s the way God made him.”

Jackson has served as the presidential physician for the two previous presidents — Barack Obama and George W. Bush.

He said that despite his good health, he spoke with the president about losing 10-15 pounds through diet and exercise. The president agreed.

“He is more enthusiastic about the diet part than the exercise part, but we’re going to do both,” Jackson said.

He added that Trump was much healthier since he was eating food cooked by the White House chefs.

“He is fit for duty,” Jackson said. “I think he will remain fit for duty for the remainder of this term and even the remainder of another term if he is elected.”