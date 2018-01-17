‘Deplorable Vet’ Offers to Take Rep. Maxine Waters’ Place at Trump’s State of the Union

A black veteran is offering to take Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) place at President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address this month.

Ricky Taylor, an Army veteran who completed two tours in Afghanistan, tweeted Monday night that he would be interested in taking Waters’ place at the State of the Union so he could personally thank the president.

@FoxNews Everyone please help and retweet. I would like to take Maxine Waters seats at The State Of The Union Address. If they don't want to go this Military Veteran would gladly go. I'd tell the President how much he means to myself, family, Military, and all of his supporters! — Deplorable Vet 🇱🇷 (@Elucifer23) January 16, 2018

Waters announced on MSNBC last week that she is boycotting the event along with several other House Democrats, and she called Trump a “despicable human being.”

“Why would I take my time to go and sit and listen to a liar?” Waters told MSNBC’s All In with Chris Hayes. “Someone who lies in the face of facts, someone who can change their tune day in and day out. What does he have to say that I would be interested in?”

Taylor told Fox & Friends that he uses the name “Deplorable Vet” on his Twitter handle to show the world that he is a proud Trump supporter. Hillary Clinton used the word “deplorables” on the campaign trail in 2016 to negatively refer to Trump’s supporters.

The Afghanistan veteran added that he does not think Waters represents the views of all minorities and takes issue with how the California Democrat tries to speak for them.

“There’s so many Trump supporters out there that are minorities,” Taylor said. “She doesn’t speak for everybody, she surely doesn’t speak for me.”

Even though Taylor’s offer has gone viral, Waters office has not responded to his request.

“She does this for a publicity stunt. She does it to kind of pander to her audience,” Taylor said. “And I just thought it was extremely disrespectful for her to say that about the president.”

Three other Democratic lawmakers will be skipping the State of the Union as well. Rep. Federica Wilson (D-FL), Rep. John Lewis (D-GA), and Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-OR) all announced that they would not attend Trump’s joint address to Congress.