‘I Wish I’d Killed More Motherf**kers’: Illegal Alien Accused of Murdering Cops Threatens Lives in Courtroom

A previously deported illegal alien accused of murdering two California sheriff’s officers had an outburst during his murder trial on Tuesday where he explained that he “wished” he had killed more American cops.

Luis Bracamontes, a 37-year-old illegal alien from Mexico who allegedly shot and killed Detective Michael Davis and Deputy Sheriff Danny Oliver in October 2017, told the Sacramento, California jury that he wanted to kill “more of the motherf**kers,” according to the Sacramento Bee.

“I wish I had killed more of the motherf*ckers,” the illegal alien said. I will break out soon and I will kill more, kill whoever gets in front of me… There’s no need for a f*cking trial,” the illegal alien said as he smiled.

Before the verbal threats by the illegal alien were made, Bracamontes’ defense attorney told the jury that the Mexican national was responsible for the deaths of Davis and Oliver.

“Let me be clear and up front, Mr. Bracamontes is responsible for the death of Deputy Danny Oliver and Detective Michael Davis,” the illegal alien’s defense attorney, Jeffrey Barbour said in his opening statements. “He shot them both.”

Barbour said that Bracamontes did, in fact, shoot Davis and Oliver, but argued that their case will be to convince jurors to give the illegal alien a lighter sentence. The illegal alien is facing the death penalty and a life sentence for the murder of the two sheriff’s officers.

Throughout statements by the prosecution about how the illegal alien killed Davis and Oliver, Bracamontes interrupted with insults at the dead sheriff’s officers’ partner and another man who was wounded in the shoot-out that began in a Motel 6 parking lot.

“Coward,” the illegal alien said of Scott Brown who had just seen his partner, Oliver, shot and killed.

“Cause he’s stupid,” Bracamontes said of Jeff Davis, another man he wounded in the 2014 incident.

In February 2017, as Breitbart News reported, President Trump invited Jessica Davis and Susan Oliver, the widows of the two fallen officers, to his joint address to the United States Congress. Trump also invited Jamiel Shaw Sr., whose son, Jamiel Shaw Jr., was murdered by an illegal alien in 2008.