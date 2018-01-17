Pro-Open Borders Hispanic Caucus to Trump Administration: Stop Talking About ‘Chain Migration’

The pro-open borders Hispanic Caucus has “implored” President Trump’s administration to stop mentioning the process known as “chain migration,” whereby newly naturalized citizens are allowed under the current legal immigration system to bring an unlimited number of foreign relatives to the U.S.

A report by POLITICO revealed that members of the House Hispanic Caucus — which regularly advocates for more immigration to the U.S. despite its negative impact on America’s working and middle class — asked Trump’s Chief of Staff John Kelly to stop talking about chain migration, which has imported more than 9.3 million foreign nationals to the country since 2005.

POLITICO reported:

In the Hispanic Caucus meeting, Democrats said they implored Kelly and his aides to stop using the phrase “chain migration,” a term that minority lawmakers say is an offensive way to describe family reunification policies. [Emphasis added]

Democrats and the Republican establishment have become increasingly upset that the Trump administration has successfully educated the American public on the impact of chain migration and the millions of foreign nationals that the process has brought to the U.S.

For example, Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) also asked the Trump administration to stop talking about chain migration, claiming the term, itself, is offensive to black Americans, despite being a term that Durbin, himself, used in the White House last week.

Durbin said in an interview:

That was the nature of this conversation. When it came to the issue of, quote, “chain migration,” I said to the president, do you realize how painful that term is to so many people? African-Americans believe they migrated to America in chains and when you talk about chain migration, it hurts them personally. [Emphasis added]

BREAKING: Democrat Sen. Durbin, who was in meeting with Pres. Trump: "He said these hate-filled things." https://t.co/yUHQuZIOCm pic.twitter.com/s9fMhtcguR — MSNBC (@MSNBC) January 12, 2018

Democrats and the Republican establishment have been exceptionally unwilling to cut a deal with Trump on immigration, specifically on provisions that would end the wildly unpopular process of chain migration, as well as the Diversity Visa Lottery program.

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) data reveals that more than nine million foreign nationals have come to the U.S. as chain migrants between 2005 and 2016. In that same time period, a total of 13.06 million foreign nationals have entered the U.S. through the legal immigration system, as every seven out of ten new arrivals come to the country for nothing other than family reunification.

MUST WATCH: What you need to know about #ChainMigration pic.twitter.com/obBgkm3lxl — FAIR (@FAIRImmigration) January 17, 2018

This makes chain migration the largest driver of immigration to the U.S. — making up more than 70 percent. As Breitbart News reported, five years of chain migration to the U.S. adds more people to the country than one year of American births.

Five Years of Chain Migration Adds More People to U.S. than One Year of American Births https://t.co/gjW6j4tX9p — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) December 19, 2017

In December 2017, the Trump administration popularized the term “chain migration” as a way to describe the massive inflow of foreign relatives to the U.S. in a campaign that revealed immigration data that had never been released before.

For instance, the number of chain migrants who have resettled in the U.S. in the last decade is greater than the total combined population of Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, San Francisco, and Cleveland, the White House noted in a series of graphs.

Since August 2017, Trump has demanded the Republican-controlled Congress end chain migration, thus cutting legal immigration levels to raise the wages of American workers and give workforce relief to working and middle-class communities – especially black Americans, who remain disproportionately more unemployed than other groups.

Before the Trump administration, the processes of mass legal and illegal immigration to the U.S. over the last few decades were hardly known to the American public, as the Bush and Obama administrations did not seek to reduce legal immigration to benefit U.S. workers.