The CEO of a Florida-based software company is making sure his employees know the reason for their fattened paychecks.

CEO Sheldon Wolf, the founder of Tampa-based software developer Spellex Corporation, made sure that President Trump would be credited for the tax cut bonus by ensuring that the “memo” section of each $1,000 bonus check reads, “Trump Tax Cut and Jobs Act,” Fox News reported.

Wolf told Fox & Friends that although his company is small, he was inspired by larger companies, such as AT&T and Bank of America, which decided to share the benefits of Trump’s tax reform package with their employees.

“I thought, ‘Well, what about us smaller companies, companies with less than 100 employees or less than even 50 employees? We could do the same thing,'” Wolf said. “I wanted to do it because I’m excited about the new tax plan from Trump and the GOP, and I wanted to share the wealth, as they say.”

“[It] plainly said, ‘This is why you’re getting this check, because of the change in the new tax plan,'” Wolf added. “I don’t think they’re particularly fans of President Trump, but nobody was complaining. They were all happy.”

Spellex Corporation is the latest company to join the hundreds of employers offering bonuses from $1,000 to $2,000 or giving other employee incentives due to the tax reform legislation Trump signed into law.

Some of the companies that announced they would be giving their employees bonuses or other financial incentives include American Airlines, AT&T, Fiat Chrysler, and Wells Fargo.