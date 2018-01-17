The 80 Questions White House Reporters Asked Dr. Ronny Jackson About Donald Trump’s Health

President Donald Trump’s military doctor Dr. Ronny Jackson conducted a physical exam of the president’s health and although the results were “excellent,” he answered questions about the president’s health at the White House press briefing on Tuesday.

Dr. Jackson stood at the podium and answered questions from reporters for over 50 minutes, reassuring them that the president was healthy, he did not wear dentures, he did not have heart disease, and was mentally fit for duty.

Here are the 80 questions that were asked.