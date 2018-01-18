Canadian Man Fools Police with Fake Car Made of Snow

A Canadian man in the mood to play a trick on some snow removers made a “car” entirely out of snow fooled police officers instead.

Simon Laprise, a 33-year-old machinist and artist based out of Montreal, built a life-size model of a DeLorean DMC-12—the same car featured in the Back to the Future movies—using snow outside his home Monday.

After Laprise used the piles of snow to create the life-sized DeLorean, he topped it off with a real windshield wiper he picked up across the street and placed it on the snow sculpture.

He did this to give the illusion that the rest of the vehicle was buried in snow.

The police came to investigate the “vehicle” because it appeared to be parked in a snow removal zone, only to find that the car was a giant snow sculpture.

The officer, who also had a sense of humor, wrote Laprise a ticket that read, “You made our night hahahahaha :)”

The snow removers, however, were not fooled by Laprise’s creation. Snowplows destroyed the artist’s snow sculpture the next morning.