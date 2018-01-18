Former Barack Obama Staffers Defend Donald Trump Doctor Ronny Jackson

White House physician Dr. Ronny Jackson speaks to reporters during the daily press briefing in the Brady press briefing room at the White House, in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
AP/Manuel Balce Ceneta

by Charlie Spiering18 Jan 20180

Staffers for former President Barack Obama quickly defended White House doctor Ronny Jackson after partisan critics mocked him for giving President Donald Trump an “excellent” grade on his physical.

“I knew Dr. Ronny Jackson in the White House,” wrote former Obama Chief Strategist David Axelrod. “In my experience, he was very good guy and straight shooter.”

“There is no one better than Ronny. No one,” wrote former White House staffer Alyssa Mastromonaco on Twitter. “He is a saint and patriot.”

Former White House Press Secretary Jay Carney agreed with her.

“Agree 100%. Ronny Jackson is rock solid. And decent to his core,” he wrote on Twitter.

Jackson served as the presidential physician for Obama and former President George W. Bush.

“Dr. Jackson is a phenomenal doctor and a really great guy,” former White House senior advisor Dan Pfieffer said. “He and his team took great care of all of us for many years.”


