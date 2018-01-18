President Trump Congratulates Log Cabin Republicans on 40th Anniversary

President Trump congratulated the Log Cabin Republicans, the largest group representing LGBT conservatives, on their fortieth anniversary in a letter this week.

“I send my congratulations to the Log Cabin Republicans on the celebration of your 40th anniversary,” wrote President Trump in his letter to the LGBT Republican group. “We are a Nation founded on the undeniable truth that all of us are created equal. We are equal in the eyes of our Creator. We are equal under the law. And we are all equal under our Constitution.”

“No matter the color of our skin or our sexual orientation, we all live under the same laws, salute the same great American flag, and are made in the image of the same Almighty God. As we write the next great chapter of our Nation, we reaffirm our commitment to these fundamental truths and will work to ensure that all Americans live in a country where they feel safe and where their opportunities are limitless,” the president concluded. “Melania joins me in sending our best wishes during this special milestone.”

A picture of the letter was posted to the Log Cabin Republicans’ official Twitter account on Wednesday, while Richard Grenell, President Trump’s nominee for ambassador to Germany, announced on Twitter that he’s “waited a long time to have a GOP President with this kind of leadership.”

Grenell, who was nominated to be the ambassador to Germany in September 2017, will be the highest-ranking openly gay government official in US history, reporting directly to the Secretary of State, if his position is confirmed by the Senate.

Thank you, @realDonaldTrump. I've waited a long time to have a GOP President with this kind of leadership. — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) January 18, 2018