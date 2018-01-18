Snowfall Covers All 50 States for First Time Since 2010

For the first time in nearly eight years, snowfall is covering at least part of the ground in all 50 states.

As of Wednesday morning, snowfall covered at least part of all 50 states and blanketed 52.3 percent of the country, WMTV reported.

The last time all 50 states reported snow on the ground around the same time was February 12, 2010. The latest blast of winter weather brought snow and record-cold temperatures as far south as the Gulf Coast states of Florida and Louisiana.

Even Hawaii, known for its tropical paradise, reported snow on Mauna Kea, the volcanic mountain that sits on the Big Island.

Even though this is the first time snow is present in all 50 states in eight years, other storms over the years have brought snowfall to the majority of states.

Winter Storm Helena in 2017 caused snowfall to cover the ground in many parts of the country — 49 out of 50 states reported snow on the ground on January 8, 2017, after the storm.