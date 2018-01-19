Another Media Fail: Only 24% Want Oprah Winfrey to Run for President

Only 24 percent of American voters want Oprah Winfrey to run for president, according to a Morning Consult poll of some 2,000 registered voters. When broken down by party affiliation, only 38 percent of Democrats want her to run.

In the wake of her speech at the Golden Globes last Sunday, Hollywood and the elitist media — two left-wing institutions currently facing mushrooming sexual misconduct scandals — spent a full week attempting to convince the public that Winfrey would be a perfect choice to challenge Trump for re-election in 2020.

Naturally, the far-left CNN was the most exuberant. But it was all fake news, all propaganda spewed from the provincial bubble of Hollywood and media…

On top of not even garnering the support of a quarter of American voters, in worse news for an elitist media rapidly losing its moral authority and ability to move public opinion, a solid majority of 59 percent do not want Winfrey to run.

The news gets even worse when Winfrey is matched directly with Trump, who she only tops by a measly two points, 40 to 38 percent.

After years of adoring press coverage and a full week of the media celebrating and promoting her presidential prospects, Oprah has only managed to pull ahead of Trump within the margin of error — and Trump is the guy the media have been smearing and trolling for nearly two years now. This is a terrible showing for Oprah.

On top of that, Oprah is at her most pristine politically. Because the media have even gone so far as to cover up her indefensible Swiss race hoax, Winfrey is currently unblemished in the political arena, a status she loses, though, the moment she decides to step into the arena.

The Morning Consult poll also showed that the media’s obvious desire to see Trump challenged by a woman of color is facing headwinds with Democrat voters who prefer (by wide margins) two very old white guys over the billionaire mogul: former Vice President Joe Biden (54 to 31 percent) and Senator Bernie Sanders (46 to 37 percent).

While the week is not yet over, this is the third embarrassing setback for the national media in just a few days.

On Wednesday, a poll clearly showed that the public is waking up to months of media lies about the GOP tax bill signed into office by Trump last month. Even before American workers have had a chance to see their own personal tax cut in next month’s pay checks, already a plurality support the bill — a massive turnaround thanks to the tax cut already inspiring some 194 companies to offer substantial bonuses and pay raises to some two million employees.

Also, on Monday, after weeks of flat-out lies and wild-eyed conspiracy theories about Trump’s mental health, the White House doctor confirmed that the president scored a perfect 30-for-30 on a difficult and widely respected mental acuity test. As a result, the media was again was exposed as serial betrayers of the public trust.