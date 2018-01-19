DOJ Files Notice of Intent to Re-Try Sen. Robert Menendez on Bribery and Corruption Charges

The Department of Justice filed a notice of intent on Friday to re-try Sen. Robert Menendez (D-NJ) and co-defendant Dr. Salomon Melgen on public corruption charges.

The notice, which was filed with a federal court in the District of New Jersey, was only four sentences long:

The United States files this notice of intent to retry the defendants and requests that the Court set the case for retrial at the earliest possible date. Defendants Robert Menendez and Salomon Melgen have been indicted for bribery and corruption by two separate grand juries properly empaneled in the District of New Jersey. The first trial ended in a mistrial with a deadlocked jury. An early retrial date is in the best interests of the public, and the United States is available to schedule a retrial at the Court’s earliest convenience.

The notice of intent to retry was signed by Annalou Tirol, acting chief of the DOJ’s Public Integrity Unit.

Judge William Walls declared a mistrial in the publication corruption trial of Menendez and Melgen on November 16, in a case heard in a federal court in the District Court of New Jersey, Breitbart News reported.

Co-defendant Melgen was convicted on 67 felony counts of Medicare fraud in a separate trial in April.

“Up for re-election this year, Menendez had received numerous statements of support for a re-election bid from Democratic power players around the state in the immediate aftermath of the hung jury verdict. The GOP field is still open, though sources say the state party is coalescing around Celgene exec Bob Hugin,” InsiderNJ.com reported.