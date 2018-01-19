The Nuclear Option: Jeff Flake Is Stupid Fake News

Or, does Mr. Flake have such blithe disdain for the millions and millions and millions of people killed by Joseph Stalin that he is willing to dismiss those unspeakable crimes as if they were nothing more than minor pinprick insults hurled at the press over Twitter?

Well, I say let’s just settle this right here and now. Mr. Flake should be forced to undergo the same cognitive exam that Mr. Trump aced last week. Thirty out of thirty, Mr. Trump scored. What about you, Flakey Flake?

And while we are at it, I hereby officially demand that House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi also submit to that very same cognitive test.

Along with cuckoo Reps. Maxine Waters and Frederica Wilson. They can take their cognitive tests in lieu of attending Mr. Trump’s State of the Union address later this month, where he will discuss his monumental economic achievements of the past year.

Of course, not a single one of these Swamp Titans would ever have the guts to volunteer to take a cognitive test — let alone allow it to be revealed on live national television.

In all of the stupidly embarrassing questions, the press asked of the president’s Navy doctor, Rear Admiral Ronny Jackson, the only revelation was that the press really doesn’t care about the truth of anything.

How many scoops of ice cream does Mr. Trump eat?

Does he drink too much Diet Coke?

Isn’t golf bad for his health?

When will Mr. Trump finally die already?

In all the crazed, sputtering frenzy, America’s most vaunted reporters failed to ask the single most important question about Mr. Trump’s physical evaluation.

“Dr. Jackson, in your full and thorough examination of President Trump, were you able to detect a single racist bone in his body?”

After all, Mr. Trump has already declared to these scribes that he is the least racist person they have ever interviewed.

Had they asked Dr. Jackson, his straight-faced response would have been a simple “no,” before moving onto to the next absurd question.

But, alas, the press does not want to know the simple truth.

• Charles Hurt can be reached at churt@washingtontimes.com; follow him on Twitter via @charleshurt.