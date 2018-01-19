Report: Trump Will Not Sign Off on Immigration Deal Unless Mark Meadows, Tom Cotton Approve

President Trump will not sign off on any deals related to immigration without the approval of pro-American immigration reformers Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) and Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR).

According to CNN reporter Dierdre Walsh, Meadows confirmed that Trump has entrusted himself and Cotton for their blessing of any immigration deals that are brokered between the president, Democrats, and the Republican establishment.

Freedom Caucus Chair Mark Meadows told reporters President Trump committed to him that he wouldn't back an immigration bill unless he & Sen Tom Cotton backed it.

Asked about Schumer saying Cotton can't be involved: "I don't really care what Chuck Schumer says."

Meadows and Cotton’s strong influence on national immigration policy is a win for Trump’s base and the populist, economic nationalist wing of the Republican Party, as the Congressman and Senator have vowed to only support a deal on immigration that cuts legal immigration levels to benefit American workers and constructs a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

For example, both want to see the process known as “chain migration,” whereby newly naturalized citizens can bring an unlimited number of foreign relatives to the U.S., ended, as does Trump. Ending chain migration, which has imported more than nine million foreign nationals since 2005, would likely reduce legal immigration from more than one million immigrants arriving in the country a year to about 500,000 admissions a year.

In an explosive report, Breitbart News revealed that chain migration, if not ended, is expected to add between seven and eight million new foreign-born voters to the U.S. electorate – a scheme that favors Democrats as immigrants, specifically Hispanics and Asians, vote 2-to-1 for Democrats over Republicans.

As Breitbart News reported, Cotton — seen as the successor to Jeff Sessions, who has strived for more than a decade to enact immigration policy that benefits the American people — has played a particularly powerful role in the national immigration debate with Trump.

Cotton’s influence in the Trump White House has led to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-IL) to admit that he does not want to cut a deal on immigration, so long as the Arkansas populist conservative is in the room.

In response, Cotton said Schumer does not want him to be part of immigration negotiations “probably because I would get a good deal, and he wants a bad deal.”

Every year, the U.S. admits more than 1.5 foreign nationals, with the vast majority deriving from family-based chain migration. In 2016, the legal and illegal immigrant population reached a record high of 43.7 million. By 2023, the Center for Immigration Studies estimates that the legal and illegal immigrant population of the U.S. will make up nearly 15 percent of the entire U.S. population. Mass immigration to the U.S. has kept American wages stagnant, while depressing job prospects for poor, working, and middle-class communities.