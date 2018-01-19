Donald Trump Speaks at March for Life: ‘Life Is the Greatest Miracle of All’

President Donald Trump spoke live via satellite at the March for Life in Washington, DC, on Friday, thanking pro-life activists for marching against abortion.

“The March for Life is a movement born out of love,” Trump said. “You love your families, you love your neighbors, you love our nation, and you love every child, born and unborn, because you believe that every life is sacred, that every child is a precious gift from God. We know that life is the greatest miracle of all.”

The president spoke from the Rose Garden surrounded by pro-life activists and even a few parents holding their babies.

His remarks were streamed live via satellite to screens on the National Mall.

Trump condemned the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision for increasing abortions in the United States.

“It is wrong. It has to change,” he said.

At one point, Trump was supposed to criticize that “the laws allow a baby to be *torn* from his or her mother’s womb in the ninth month” – but, instead, he mistakenly said, “born.”

“Americans are more and more pro-life,” he continued. “You see that all the time. In fact, only 12 percent of Americans support abortion on demand at any time. Under my administration, we will always defend the very first right in the Declaration of Independence, and that is the right to life.”

Trump also endorsed the federal 20-week abortion ban and called for the Senate to pass it.

“I call upon the Senate to pass this important law and send it to my desk for signing,” he said.