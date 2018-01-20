Joe Biden’s Niece Ponies Up Over $100,000 She Owed After Stealing Borrowed Credit Card

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s niece ponied up more than $100,000 in court-ordered restitution Friday after pleading guilty to stealing a borrowed credit card.

Caroline Biden, 30, paid back the money she stole as part of a plea deal she agreed to in June 2017, wherein she agreed to pay $110,810.04 in exchange for pleading guilty to grand larceny in New York City’s Manhattan Supreme Court, the New York Post reported.

As part of the plea deal, she managed to avoid jail time—a judge sentenced her to two years’ probation so long as she stayed out of trouble and paid back the money she stole to the court.

The Georgetown University alumnus asked to borrow the unidentified victim’s Chase credit card in 2015 to make a $672 purchase at Bigelow Apothecaries on Sixth Avenue. Instead, she went on a shopping spree, making a total of $110,810.04 in purchases.

Police arrested Caroline in May 2017 and charged her with grand and petit larceny.

In addition to avoiding jail time, the court agreed to drop the grand larceny charge and allow Caroline to re-plead to a lesser charge of petit larceny after she does ten days of community service.

She will then begin her two years’ of probation.

Caroline, who has a history of drug and alcohol abuse, also had a brush with the law in 2013 when she got into a fight with a roommate over rent and hit a police officer. She was arrested on charges of harassment, resisting arrest, and obstruction of justice.

She also managed to avoid jail in that case when the court ordered that her charges be dropped after six months so long as she stayed out of trouble. Caroline remained in a Delray Beach, Florida, rehab facility for three months beyond her intended stay.