Corey Lewandowski: ‘Schumer Shutdown’ Puts Illegal Aliens Ahead of Americans Who ‘Serve Our Country’

Corey Lewandowski, President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager, slammed Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) at the South Carolina Tea Party Convention on Saturday. Lewandowski argued that by shutting down the government, Schumer and the Democrats put illegal aliens ahead of those who “serve our country.”

Schumer, along with Senate Democrats, shot down a stop-gap spending bill that would fund the government until February 16. The spending bill would also fund the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) and delay several Obamacare taxes.

Now that Schumer and the Democrats shot down the spending bill, the government shut down. Republicans blamed Schumer for the shutdown, calling it the “Schumer Shutdown.”

Lewandowski argued, “This Schumer Shutdown we have, you know what it has done? It has put non-U.S. citizens in front of our military. It has put people who are here illegally as more important than people who have come here legally and serve our country every day.”

The former Trump campaign manager also recounted many of President Trump’s numerous accomplishments on the one-year anniversary of his inauguration.

Lewandowski recounted, “I had the privilege of being in that historic victory and having a front-row seat at that victory. It’s important to look back now; one year ago from today, our president was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States.”

The former Trump campaign manager added, “Because if you believe in the fake news media, they’ll tell you he hasn’t done anything because they don’t want to give the credit he deserves.”

Lewandowski said, “Record high stock market, the highest growth in the stock market since Franklin Delano Roosevelt.”

Lewandowski also added that under Trump, there have been “2.2 million jobs created, low unemployment at 4.1 percent.”

At the convention, Lewandowski explained that “for every new government regulation that is put in place, 22 have been taken out of the system, which “means businesses have confidence, can make capital investments, and get our economy growing again.”

Lewandowski continued, “Immigration: we are at a 46-year low for illegal border crossings.”

“Donald Trump has confirmed more judges than any other president,” he said.

The former Trump campaign manager stated, “ISIS lost 98 percent of the territory they had since Trump took office.”

“That’s the Trump agenda,” Lewandowski added.

Lewandowski charged, “We need to get the government back open.”