Lou Barletta: Dems Put Illegal Immigrants over American Citizens with Schumer’s Shutdown

Rep. Lou Barletta (R-PA) called out Senate Democrats following a government shutdown led by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and members of the Republican establishment, saying the Democratic Party put the interests of illegal aliens ahead of American citizens.

On Friday evening, Senate Democrats, including Schumer and Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL), along with well as Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ), voted against a spending bill to prevent a government shutdown because it did not include amnesty for at least 3.5 million illegal aliens and their illegal alien parents.

Barletta quickly responded to the decision to shut down the federal government for illegal aliens, writing on Twitter:

They’d rather shut down children’s health insurance and military funding to give illegal immigrants amnesty. #SchumerShutdown doesn’t seem to help Americans first. https://t.co/meE1QpkPa4 — Rep. Lou Barletta (@RepLouBarletta) January 20, 2018

Dems: Illegal immigrants > American citizens https://t.co/pIIKAK3Fv2 — Rep. Lou Barletta (@RepLouBarletta) January 20, 2018

Senate Democrats, along with Graham and Flake, voted to shut the federal government down after they did not get their way in slipping an amnesty plan for millions of illegal aliens into the spending bill.

As Breitbart News reported, the amnesty plan by the “Gang of Six,” — which includes Flake, Graham, Durbin, Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO), Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO), and Sen. Robert Menendez (D-NJ) — would give a pathway to U.S. citizenship for at least 3.5 million illegal aliens who are eligible and enrolled in the President Obama-created Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), while their parents, who originally brought them to the country illegally, would be allowed to permanently remain in the US.

Graham-Jeff Flake-Durbin-Gardner plan ignores Trump's popular pro-American immigration reforms, gives amnesty to more than 3.5M illegal aliens, as well as their parents & 25K foreign nationals on temporary protected status. https://t.co/AobmqNscU6 — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) January 20, 2018

The six senators were warned ahead of rolling out their expansive amnesty agenda by President Trump that any immigration deal that did not include reducing legal immigration levels and full funding for the US-Mexico border wall would be dead on arrival in Congress.

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) — Trump’s closest economic nationalist ally in the Senate — joked earlier in the week that he would like to “see how that works out” for Senate Democrats if they did in fact shut down the federal government unless illegal aliens were given amnesty.

So Democrats are now threatening to shut down the government if they don't get amnesty for millions of illegal immigrants. Let's see how that works out for them, especially in places like WV, IN, MO, ND, & MT. — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) January 15, 2018

The Trump administration says they will not be open to negotiations on immigration with Democrats or the Republican establishment until the federal government is back up and running.

Senate Democrats put politics above national security, military families, vulnerable children, and our country’s ability to serve all Americans. We will not negotiate the status of unlawful immigrants while Democrats hold our lawful citizens hostage over their reckless demands. — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 20, 2018

In 2013, Chuck Schumer mocked the idea that Democrats would shut down the federal government for illegal aliens, calling such a plan a “governmental chaos,” as Breitbart News reported.

SCHUMER: Speaker [John] Boehner comes in and he says basically… it’s sort of like this: Someone goes into your house, takes your wife and children hostage and then says ‘Let’s negotiate over the price of your house.’ You know we could do the same thing on immigration. We believe strongly in immigration reform. We could say ‘We’re shutting down the government. We’re not going to raise the debt ceiling until you pass immigration reform.’ It would be governmental chaos. [Emphasis added]