Luis Gutierrez: I’ll Help Build ‘Offensive’ Border Wall for DACA Fix

Rep. Luis Gutierrez (D-IL) on Saturday offered to go the U.S.-Mexico border with bricks and mortar to help build the “offensive” and “insulting” border wall in exchange for a permanent Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) fix.

“I’ll take a bucket, take bricks, and start building it myself,” Gutierrez reportedly said. “We will dirty our hands in order for the Dreamers to have a clean future in America.”

He made similar comments on CNN after saying he believed “it would be a monumental waste of taxpayer’s money to build a monument to stupidity.”

“But if that’s what it’s going to take to take 800,000 young men and women and give them a chance to live freely and openly in America, then I’ll roll up my sleeves, and I’ll go down there with bricks and mortar and begin the wall,” he said. “A brick for lives? Okay, let’s do it.”

Gutierrez added that he believed funding the border wall would not end the shutdown and said the border wall was “offensive” to him.

“It’s insulting to me and people like me that have come to this country. People of my generation will do what we have to do because that’s what we do for younger people,” he said. “As repugnant as it is to us, we will finance it.”