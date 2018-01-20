Luis Gutierrez: Shutdown Really About ‘First Racist President’ Wanting to End Legal Immigration

Rep. Luis Gutierrez (D-IL) claimed on Friday evening that the government shutdown is about the “first racist president of the United States of America” wanting to end legal immigration.

In a fiery speech at a MoveOn rally outside the Capitol on Friday evening, Gutierrez accused President Donald Trump of exposing himself as a racist with his “shithole” countries remarks. And though Trump reportedly made those remarks in regards to the visa lottery system and said he would welcome more immigrants from Asian countries, Gutierrez said the government shutdown was not about Trump’s border wall but about “ending legal immigration in America.”

“It’s really about the color of your skin and the country you come from,” Gutierrez said, adding that he was fighting to keep “pathways to America clear” for various people of color.

Gutierrez also accused Republicans of taking Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients hostage and said he would go after the GOP kidnappers after Democrats eventually pay whatever ransom they have to pay.

“Clearly, after the ransom is paid and the hostages are freed, we’re going after the kidnappers in November and running them out of office,’ Gutierrez said.

Earlier in the week, Gutierrez said that Trump could lead the KKK and said he was “100%” sure that Trump is a racist.

“We always knew that President Trump doesn’t like people from certain countries or people or certain colors. We can now say with 100% confidence that the President is a racist,” Gutierrez said in a statement.

Gutierrez, who may want to be the country’s most prominent Latino leader, is leaving Congress after this term and has said he will travel across the country to explore a potential presidential run in 2020 while “creating a new fierce framework for immigrant rights across this country.”

Gutierrez speaks the language of the Resistance, and as Breitbart News pointed out, should Gutierrez decide to to run for president, “his over-the-top and vicious anti-Trump rhetoric, left-wing authenticity, and propensity to say outrageous statements without a filter would guarantee him plenty of press and headlines and consideration from the ‘Resistance wing.’”