PHOTOS: The Best Signs at the 45th Annual March for Life

Tens of thousands of people traveled from across the United States for the 45th annual March for Life on the National Mall on Friday.

President Donald Trump was the first sitting U.S. president to address the marchers live from the Rose Garden at the White House, and many lawmakers also spoke from the stage, including House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI).

The crowd lifted up banners and carried signs at the rally at the Mall and during the march to the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court.

The march has taken place every year since the high court’s Roe v. Wade decision in 1973.

Here are the best signs spotted at this year’s March for Life: