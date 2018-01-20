Planned Parenthood Condemns House Passage of Bill to Ensure Babies Born Alive During Abortion Receive Care

Planned Parenthood has condemned the U.S. House’s passage of a bill that would require abortionists to immediately provide emergency medical care to an infant born alive during an abortion.

The unnecessary anti-abortion bill moving through the House isn’t what people or doctors and clinicians want. #PatientsOverPolitics pic.twitter.com/Oyuvqe4Mgm — Planned Parenthood (@PPact) January 19, 2018

Referring to the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act as an “abortion ban,” Planned Parenthood said in a press statement:

[T]he U.S. House passed an unnecessary, inflammatory abortion ban, H.R. 4712, that criminalizes abortion providers. Medical guidelines and ethics already compel physicians facing life-threatening circumstances to respond. Doctors and clinicians oppose this law because it prevents them from giving the best care to their patients.

Today, the House is voting on an unnecessary bill to politicize abortion and criminalize abortion providers instead of the many urgent things they need to do. #PatientsOverPolitics pic.twitter.com/m1uN1VGwzE — Planned Parenthood (@PPact) January 19, 2018

Planned Parenthood provides no explanation for why compelling abortionists to provide emergency medical care to a baby born alive during an abortion “prevents” providing “the best care” to patients.

“This bill is unnecessary and is full of inflammatory language intentionally designed to politicize the provision of health care,” said Planned Parenthood’s Vice President of Public Policy and Government Relations. “Planned Parenthood physicians provide high-quality medical care and adhere to the most rigorous professional standards, including providing emergency care. The political agenda here is clear: to take away access to safe, legal abortion.”

The Department of Justice has launched a federal investigation into Planned Parenthood’s practices and its alleged involvement in the sale of body parts of aborted babies for profit.

In 2013, a lobbyist for the Florida Alliance of Planned Parenthood Affiliates argued against similar legislation in that state.

During a subcommittee meeting regarding H.B. 1129 – the Infants Born Alive Act – Planned Parenthood lobbyist, Alisa Laport Snow, suggested that killing a baby who survived an abortion is acceptable as long as the physician and patient agreed to it.

The House passed the Born Alive Act on Friday, the day tens of thousands of pro-life activists descended upon Washington, DC, for the annual March for Life. The March is held on the anniversary of the Supreme Court’s ruling in the case of Roe v. Wade, when the high court created a right to abortion, although none existed in the Constitution.

In May 2013, Philadelphia area abortionist Kermit Gosnell was found guilty of murdering babies who survived abortion by cutting their spinal cords.

In a statement sent to Breitbart News, Students for Life of America President Kristan Hawkins said the Born Alive measure “is the bare minimum that a humane society should offer to newborns.”

“It should be obvious that a baby, born and alive outside of the womb, should receive medical care if he or she needs it,” Hawkins continued. “Adding criminal penalties for the so-called medical professionals who stand there and allow a baby to die is absolutely appropriate, especially when you consider that they have the skills to aid the struggling young infant.”

Hawkins added it is “tragic that such a law is needed at all.”

A newly released Marist poll finds that 76 percent of Americans favor restricting abortion to – at most – the first three months of pregnancy.