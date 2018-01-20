Tom Cotton: Trump Has Not ‘Shifted’ on Immigration, Dems Spinning to ‘Cover Extreme Open Borders Views’

President Trump has not “shifted” his positions on immigration, as Democrats and the mainstream media are implying, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) says, noting that the talking point is being used to “cover” for the Democratic Party’s “extreme open borders views.”

On Friday evening, Senate Democrats, along with pro-amnesty Sens. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) and Lindsey Graham (R-SC), voted to shut down the federal government because the spending bill to keep the government running did not include amnesty for at least 3.5 million illegal aliens who are enrolled and eligible for the President Obama-created Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

Now, Democrats and the mainstream media have used the shutdown to blame Trump, claiming the president changed his positions on immigration, thus creating a government shutdown.

Cotton, though, says this is “all just Dem spin” to cover up the fact that the Democratic Party puts the interests of illegal aliens ahead of American citizens.

Just so you know: @SenateMajLdr willing to bring an immigration bill to floor in Feb … & has been for 4 months! Not enough for #SchumerShutdown Dems: they want guaranteed passage of amnesty without real security & reform. — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) January 20, 2018

1. There was no "deal" yesterday, last Thursday, or at "Chuck & Nancy" dinner. 2. WH has NOT withheld or shifted its position in immigration talks. Dems just don't like the position. All just Dem spin to cover their bad-faith negotiating & extreme open-borders views. — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) January 20, 2018

For the White House, the official position on a deal on immigration has not changed for months. As Trump has repeatedly mentioned, any immigration deal needed to include full funding for a border wall, an end to the process of “chain migration,” and an end to the Diversity Visa Lottery program.

Under the current legal immigration system, more than 70 percent of all immigration to the U.S. come fromchain migration, whereby newly naturalized citizens can bring an unlimited number of foreign relatives to the country with them.

MUST WATCH: What you need to know about #ChainMigration pic.twitter.com/obBgkm3lxl — FAIR (@FAIRImmigration) January 17, 2018

In an explosive report, Breitbart News revealed that chain migration, if not ended, is expected to add between seven and eight million new foreign-born voters to the U.S. electorate – a scheme that favors Democrats, as immigrants, specifically Hispanics and Asians, vote 2-to-1 for Democrats over Republicans.

Since 2005, chain migration has imported more than nine million foreign nationals to the U.S., making it the largest driver of immigration — more than 70 percent of all legal immigration. As Breitbart News reported, five years of chain migration to the U.S. adds more people to the country than one year of American births.

Likewise, the Visa Lottery, which Trump has demanded an end to, randomly imports 50,000 foreign nationals every year from a multitude of countries, including those with known terrorism problems – such as Afghanistan, Algeria, Egypt, Iraq, Lebanon, Libya, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Trinidad and Tobago, Venezuela, Yemen, and Uzbekistan.

Most recently, the Visa Lottery made national headlines when it was revealed that suspected ISIS-inspired New York City terrorist, Uzbek national 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov, who is accused of murdering at least eight individuals, entered the U.S. in 2010 by winning one of the 50,000 visas randomly allotted in the program.

A Pulse Opinion Research poll conducted this month found that 60 percent of American likely voters wanted to see the Visa Lottery ended, as Trump has demanded. The same poll also found that nearly 60 percent of likely voters want to see chain migration ended as part of any immigration deal.

Senate Democrats, along with Graham and Flake, voted to shut the federal government down after they did not get their way in slipping an amnesty plan for millions of illegal aliens into the spending bill.

1 year into Trump term, Dems-Graham-Flake shut down federal govt for illegal aliens. https://t.co/AobmqNscU6 — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) January 20, 2018

As Breitbart News reported, the amnesty plan by the “Gang of Six,” — which includes Flake, Graham, Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL), Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO), Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO), and Sen. Robert Menendez (D-NJ) — would give a pathway to U.S. citizenship for at least 3.5 million illegal aliens who are eligible and enrolled for DACA, while their parents, who originally brought them to the country illegally, would be allowed to permanently remain in the U.S.