A man from Amherst, Virginia used a flamethrower to melt away snow from his driveway, WRIC reports.

Instead of using the traditional tool, a shovel, Nathanael Caplinger wanted to explore a quicker way of dispelling the snow.

After reading an ad in a local magazine about a blowtorch purported to do a brilliant job of clearing snow, he decided to try it out.

Fired up about snow removal. pic.twitter.com/fOrhVohCvE — Will Stafford (@wx_will) January 18, 2018

Caplinger said the method worked well but advised other people to take several safety precautions before doing it themselves.

“Make sure there are no flammables nearby,” he said. “Make sure it’s only what you want to burn, make sure afterward hang out for about a half hour, make sure nothing reignites.”

Local public safety officials added that anyone considering the method should contact them beforehand.

