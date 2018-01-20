Winner of Police-Sponsored Doughnut-Eating Contest Arrested for Alleged Doughnut Shop Robbery

The winner of a police-sponsored doughnut-eating contest is finding himself on the other side of the law after being accused of robbing a doughnut shop.

Bradley Hardison, 27, of Elizabeth City, North Carolina, was arrested and charged Thursday with felony counts of breaking and entering, safecracking, and larceny after allegedly robbing a Dunkin’ Donuts on November 21, the Elizabeth City Police Department announced in a statement.

Hardison won a doughnut-eating contest at a National Night Out Against Crime event hosted by the Elizabeth City Police Department in 2014 after he wolfed down eight doughnuts in two minutes, the Virginian-Pilot reported.

When the contest made Hardison a local celebrity, police realized he was a suspect in at least three break-ins dating back to 2013. Officers tracked him down and arrested him in connection with the break-ins in 2014.

Hardison was convicted of the break-ins and received a three-year suspended jail sentence that ended in October 2017, according to state records.

The suspect is being held on $7,000 bond for the charges in connection with the November 2017 doughnut shop robbery.

Another man had a brush with the law because of a doughnut-related incident. In 2016, Orlando police arrested a Florida man because they thought the icing from his Krispy Kreme doughnut on his steering wheel was methamphetamine.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement examined the substance in a lab and found that it did not test positive for meth.

Prosecutors declined to file charges against him, but the man filed a lawsuit against the city of Orlando for arresting and detaining him for 11 hours.

He eventually settled the lawsuit with the city and got $37,500 for his troubles.