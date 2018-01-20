Winner of Police-Sponsored Doughnut-Eating Contest Arrested for Alleged Doughnut Shop Robbery

Bradley Hardison, 27, is charged with felony breaking and entering, safecracking and larceny in connection with the Nov. 21 break-in of the doughnut shop in the 1500 block of West Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City police spokesman Lamont Butts said Thursday evening. Hardison gained attention in August 2014, when he won the adult division of the doughnut eating contest at the Elizabeth City Police Department's National Night Out Against Crime event at Waterfront Park.
Elizabeth City Police Department

by Katherine Rodriguez20 Jan 2018

The winner of a police-sponsored doughnut-eating contest is finding himself on the other side of the law after being accused of robbing a doughnut shop.

Bradley Hardison, 27, of Elizabeth City, North Carolina, was arrested and charged Thursday with felony counts of breaking and entering, safecracking, and larceny after allegedly robbing a Dunkin’ Donuts on November 21, the Elizabeth City Police Department announced in a statement.

Hardison won a doughnut-eating contest at a National Night Out Against Crime event hosted by the Elizabeth City Police Department in 2014 after he wolfed down eight doughnuts in two minutes, the Virginian-Pilot reported.

When the contest made Hardison a local celebrity, police realized he was a suspect in at least three break-ins dating back to 2013. Officers tracked him down and arrested him in connection with the break-ins in 2014.

Hardison was convicted of the break-ins and received a three-year suspended jail sentence that ended in October 2017, according to state records.

The suspect is being held on $7,000 bond for the charges in connection with the November 2017 doughnut shop robbery.

Another man had a brush with the law because of a doughnut-related incident. In 2016, Orlando police arrested a Florida man because they thought the icing from his Krispy Kreme doughnut on his steering wheel was methamphetamine.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement examined the substance in a lab and found that it did not test positive for meth.

Prosecutors declined to file charges against him, but the man filed a lawsuit against the city of Orlando for arresting and detaining him for 11 hours.

He eventually settled the lawsuit with the city and got $37,500 for his troubles.


