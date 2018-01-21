Donald Trump: Senate Republicans Should Kill 60 Vote Rule to End Government Shutdown

President Donald Trump waves to anti-abortion supporters and participants of the annual March for Life event, from the Colonnade outside the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
AP/Manuel Balce Ceneta

by Charlie Spiering21 Jan 20180

President Donald Trump praised Republicans for fighting to keep the government open but suggested that they end the Senate rule requiring 60 votes to pass a budget.

“If stalemate continues, Republicans should go to 51% (Nuclear Option) and vote on real, long-term budget, no C.R.’s!” Trump wrote on Twitter on Sunday morning.

Thanks to a handful of Senate Democrats, the Senate is unable to reach a 60 vote threshold to pass a continuing resolution to keep the government open.

“Great to see how hard Republicans are fighting for our Military and Safety at the Border,” Trump wrote. “The Dems just want illegal immigrants to pour into our nation unchecked.”

Since the shutdown began on Saturday, Trump criticized Democrats for demanding amnesty for illegal immigrants rather than keeping the government open for lawful Americans.

“Democrats are holding our Military hostage over their desire to have unchecked illegal immigration,” he wrote. “Can’t let that happen!”


