Intrusion Suspect Allegedly Assaults Homeowner, Dies After Being Shot

A suspect who allegedly entered a Rolla, Missouri, home and assaulted the homeowner died after the homeowner shot him.

The incident occurred Tuesday around 1:15 a.m.

According to KOZR, Phelps County Sheriff’s deputies who responded to the incident said the homeowner claimed 39-year-old William Lee Dale came into the residence and assaulted him. The homeowner “said he feared for his life and shot Dale in the upper torso.”

Dale was pronounced dead at the scene.

Breitbart News reported that an 82-year-old West Virginia homeowner pulled a gun and killed an intrusion suspect after being assaulted in his home on January 13.

WSAZ reported that the suspect, 24-year-old Timothy Dean Coker, allegedly “broke [into the home] through a window in the garage where the 82-year-old homeowner was working and threatened the homeowner.” The homeowner turned tables by pulling a gun and shooting, fatally wounding Coker.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.