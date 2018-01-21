Man Charged with DUI After Allegedly Attempting to Order Burrito Through Bank Drive-Thru

A Florida man is in custody after he attempted to order a burrito through a bank’s drive-thru window, deputies say.

WFTS reports that the scene took place at the Spring Hill Bank of America when the bank’s manager discovered the man passed out behind the wheel of his car in the drive-thru.

The manager called the Fernando County Sheriff’s Office to report the incident and woke the driver up after spending “some time” banging on the window.

When the driver woke up, he reportedly tried to ask the manager if he could have a burrito.

Once deputies arrived, they found Douglas Francisco, 28, in the driver’s seat of his blue sedan with the engine running.

The responding deputy said that Francisco said several things “that were differing with reality,” WTSP reported.

The deputy added that Francisco’s behavior was consistent with someone who overdosed on prescription narcotics.

Deputies said Francisco had bottles of Oxycodone and Xanax on him when they arrested him, noting that a medical professional prescribed him the drugs, WCMH reported.

Authorities transported him to jail, where he remains on $1,000 bond.