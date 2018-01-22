Nolte: Oops! Those FBI Texts and 4 Other Times the Deep State ‘Lost’ Crucial Communications

America’s federal government and its extra-legal Deep State have once again proven to be hopelessly corrupt with the news over the weekend that the FBI lost five months worth of text messages between Peter Strzok and Lisa Page. Both are senior FBI officials who, while allegedly engaged in an extra-marital affair, traded a number of disturbing text messages about then-presidential candidate Donald Trump.

The text messages we have so far seen show that, at the highest levels, the FBI has become compromised and politicized due to a partisan loathing of Trump. This included talk of an “insurance policy” already in motion, presumably to destroy Trump should he win the presidential election.

Many believe, and not without cause, that this “insurance policy” is the phony Russian dossier funded in part by the FBI (along with the Clinton campaign). The phony dossier was almost certainly used by the Obama White House to wiretap the Trump campaign under the FISA program.

These lost five months of texts also happen to coincide with the crucial months when the Russian hoax blew up in the media and resulted in the appointment of special prosecutor Robert Mueller.

Although, on its own, the very idea that these crucially important text messages were “accidentally lost” defies belief, what makes this news even more troubling is how frequently the Deep State loses communications that might prove to be inconvenient to the Deep State.

Below (with a big hat tip to @JamesRich1) are four other instances when the same federal government that wants to control our health care said it accidentally deleted communications…

Whoops! Hillary Clinton Deletes 33,000 Emails After Receiving Subpoena

On March 4, 2015, Hillary Clinton received a subpoena to turn over all Benghazi-related emails.

Three weeks later, she had 33,000 emails deleted that were on her secret home server.

This was more than two years after she left her job as Barack Obama’s secretary of state.

Whoops! Those 30 Subpoenaed Benghazi Emails

Although former-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton assured everyone that she handed over all work-related emails, 30 emails directly related to Benghazi were eventually recovered.

Whoops! IRS Executive Lois Lerner’s 24,000 Subpoenaed Emails “Accidentally” Lost

Lois Lerner was in charge of the tax-exempt department of the Internal Revenue Service while that unit persecuted Obama’s political enemies in the Tea Party movement, which basically hamstrung them with blizzards of paperwork, intrusive questions, and anything else that would keep their focus off of political action that might damage Obama’s re-election chances in 2012.

While Congress was investigating the scandal, we learned that — oops! — 24,000 Lerner emails were “accidentally” deleted in 2014, even though congress had issued a subpoena a full nine months earlier ordering the IRS not to delete any communications.

Whoops! Hillary Email Archive Lost In the Mail

A 2013 archive of Hillary’s infamous emails was lost in the mail. The archive was on a laptop and thumb drive and just … disappeared.

Just as they did with the four incidents above, our media is doing everything possible to downplay the FBI deleting communications under subpoena. There is nothing our media will not do to protect its fellow ideologues, no matter how corrupt or powerful.

A new poll released today shows that the faith Americans have in both the media and federal government have plunged to record lows. These ongoing governmental cover-ups and our media’s role in aiding and abetting these cover ups (and the fact that no one is ever held accountable) makes clear that only a fool would trust either of these hopelessly corrupt institutions.

