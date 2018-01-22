CNN released the results of a new poll over the weekend showing first lady Melania Trump’s favorable rating is at 47 percent, seven percentage points more than her husband, President Donald Trump.

But the president’s 40 percent favorable rating in the CNN poll is two percent higher in a Gallup poll dated January 14, 2018, which reported a 38 percent approval.

CNN reported:

The first lady has for the most part seen steady positivity for much of the past year, peaking in March at 52 percent, but holding in the mid-to-upper 40s for the past several months. At a private, black-tie dinner at the White House last September, the President introduced his wife to guests by calling her, “the star of the Trump family,” saying, “they love her out there, I’ll tell you. We walked all over Florida. We walked all over Texas, and they’re loving Melania, and she just enjoys helping them with what she’s doing and working with you folks.”

CNN reported that the first lady’s approval rating at the start of the Trump administration last year was 36 percent, but 23 percent of poll respondents had no opinion at that time.

Ironically, although the first lady, who was born in Slovenia, is an immigrant to the United States, the poll reveals that only 23 percent of immigrants have a favorable opinion of Melania Trump.

Republicans have the highest approval number for the first lady, with 79 percent favorable, as opposed to 23 percent of Democrats who view her positively.

“And the first lady continues to be more popular with men than women, 53 percent as opposed to 41 percent, respectively,” CNN reported. “Younger Americans aren’t as pleased with the first lady as the older generation; her biggest fans according to this poll, are over the age of 50.”

The CNN poll was conducted by SSRS between January 14 and 18 from a random national sample of 1,005 adults reached on landlines or cell phones.

“The results have a sampling error of plus or minus 3.7 percentage points, it is larger for subgroups,” CNN said of the poll’s methodology.

The Gallup poll was based on telephone interviews with approximately 1,500 national adults with a margin of error is plus or minus three percentage points.