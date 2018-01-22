Tebow’s Mother to March for Life: Doctors Said to Abort Tim

Pam Tebow, the Christian missionary and mother of Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow, told the March for Life attendees in Washington, DC, Friday that “love” saved her son from an abortion.

Tebow told the nation’s largest pro-life gathering that the “best doctor in town” told her that the unborn Tim Tebow was a “mass of fetal tissue” and a “tumor.” She claims she was told, while she and her husband were in the Philippines on a mission, that she needed to have an abortion or she “would die.”

“But if I had died in childbirth, God would still be God, wouldn’t he?” Tebow said of her refusal to heed this advice. “But because of our love for the life in the womb, we chose to trust God and refused to have an abortion.”

Instead, she flew to Manila, where she had Tim delivered by a pro-life doctor, who was able to save them both. “This is a miracle baby,” Pam Tebow quoted the doctor. “I’ve never witnessed such a miracle.”

Trumpeting the work of a group with which she is involved, Human Life International, Tebow drew the crowd’s attention to all the Heisman Trophy winners who were aborted, rather than born like Tim.

Pam has been telling her story of living by her pro-life convictions for years, drawing controversy in 2010 when she and her son appeared in a Super Bowl ad to explain the tale of Tim’s birth, despite Pam’s diagnosis with amoebic dysentery and the recommendation to abort. On Friday, Pam Tebow stated that survey data showed more than five million people rethought their stance on abortion after seeing that ad.

“Love really does save lives,” Tebow concluded, citing scripture from the book of John about a duty to love one another as God loves us. “Because love saves lives, we are going to stand together and march together, in love, to save lives.”