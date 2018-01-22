‘Time for Dems to End This Nonsense:’ Tom Cotton Urges Pro-Amnesty Lawmakers to Put Americans First

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) says it is “time for Democrats to end this nonsense,” referring to the now days-long federal government shutdown caused by Senate Democrats who demand an amnesty for millions of illegal aliens be slipped into a spending bill.

Cotton — President Trump’s closest populist ally in the U.S. Senate — is urging Democrats to put American citizens and their interests ahead of the interests of illegal aliens.

In a series of online posts, Cotton reiterated that Senate Democrats are unwilling to budge from their open borders viewpoints on immigration, demanding nothing less than amnesty for at least 3.5 million illegal aliens who are enrolled and eligible for the President Obama-created Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

It's time for Democrats to end this nonsense. Vote for the spending bill they all support & put the interests of American citizens ahead of the interests of illegal immigrants & foreigners. https://t.co/FowwjPK4S1 — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) January 22, 2018

I keep hearing Democrats say the shutdown is about "lots of issues." Translation: "The shutdown is about illegal immigration & we've realized it's massively unpopular to prioritize interests of illegal immigrants & foreigners over American citizens." — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) January 22, 2018

Going to re-up this since some are saying @SenateMajLdr "has moved." @SenateMajLdr has not moved, not since Friday, not for 4 months. He's always said he'll bring an immigration bill to floor. Time for Democrats to end this nonsense. https://t.co/4s2zR8G5nN — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) January 22, 2018

Last week, Senate Democrats, along with pro-amnesty Sens. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) and Lindsey Graham (R-SC), voted to shut down the federal government because the spending bill to keep the government running did not include the “Gang of Six” amnesty plan, which would give amnesty to millions of illegal aliens, as well as their parents who brought them to the U.S. illegally.

While millions would get amnesty under the Flake-Graham-Durbin plan, the legislation would also give a pathway to U.S. citizenship for 50,000 foreign nationals every year through two separate visa categories.

Despite their hard-line, open borders demands, Senate Democrats, Flake, and Graham knew the terms of an immigration deal with the White House, as the Trump administration has said for months that no deal would be made unless legal immigration levels were reduced to raise the wages of American workers and full funding for the border wall along the U.S.-Mexico border was handed over.

Senate Democrats, Flake, and Graham have been unwilling to stray from their “Gang of Six” amnesty plan and thus have attempted to blame Trump and senior adviser Stephen Miller for the shutdown, despite the terms of an immigration agreement remaining unchanged for months.

Cotton’s comments echoed Trump’s remarks on Monday, where he blasted Senate Democrats for shutting down the government unless they are given amnesty for illegal aliens.

The Democrats are turning down services and security for citizens in favor of services and security for non-citizens. Not good! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 22, 2018

Democrats have shut down our government in the interests of their far left base. They don’t want to do it but are powerless! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 22, 2018