At Least One Dead, Multiple Injured in Kentucky High School Shooting

police crime scene
SPD/File

by AWR Hawkins23 Jan 20180

A suspect killed at least one person and wounded multiple others when he opened fire Tuesday morning at Marshall County High School in Benton, Kentucky.

The Courier-Journal reports that the attack occurred around 8 a.m., after which a suspect was apprehended and is in custody.

Gov. Matt Bevin (R) tweeted:

 

State Rep. James Comer (R-1) tweeted:

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkinsa weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange

 


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.