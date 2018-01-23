At Least One Dead, Multiple Injured in Kentucky High School Shooting

A suspect killed at least one person and wounded multiple others when he opened fire Tuesday morning at Marshall County High School in Benton, Kentucky.

The Courier-Journal reports that the attack occurred around 8 a.m., after which a suspect was apprehended and is in custody.

Gov. Matt Bevin (R) tweeted:

Tragic shooting at Marshall County HS…Shooter is in custody, one confirmed fatality, multiple others wounded…Much yet unknown…Please do not speculate or spread hearsay…Let’s let the first responders do their job and be grateful that they are there to do it for us… — Governor Matt Bevin (@GovMattBevin) January 23, 2018

State Rep. James Comer (R-1) tweeted:

My thoughts & prayers go out to the students & faculty at Marshall County High School where there has been a tragic school shooting. — James Comer (@KYComer) January 23, 2018

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange