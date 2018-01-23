Toll Rises to Two Dead, Nineteen Injured in Kentucky School Shooting

Emergency crews respond to Marshall County High School after a fatal school shooting in Benton, Kentucky (RYAN HERMENS/AP)
by AWR Hawkins23 Jan 2018

The death toll has risen to two, with nineteen wounded, after a student opened fire on other students Tuesday morning at Marshall County High School in Benton, Kentucky.

The suspect, a 15-year-old student, was apprehended at the scene and will be charged with murder.

According to CNN, State Police Commissioner Richard W. Sanders said the student carried a handgun into the school and started shooting. The two deceased victims, one boy and one girl, were both 15-years old.

WPSD reports that 14 of the 19 injured were shot, while five others were hurt via unreported means. Kentucky State Police believe that every injured person was a student.

As news of the heinous attack broke, Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin tweeted:

