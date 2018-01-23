Donald Trump Dismisses ‘Fake Reporting’ and Backs Gen. John Kelly

In this July 31, 2017 photo, President Donald Trump talks with new White House Chief of Staff John Kelly after he was privately sworn in during a ceremony in the Oval Office with President Donald Trump in Washington. After a summer of staff shake-ups and self-made crises, President Trump is emerging politically damaged, personally agitated and continuing to buck at the confines of his office, according to some of his close allies. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
23 Jan 2018

President Donald Trump on Tuesday defended his chief of staff Gen. John Kelly, dismissing reports that their relationship had frayed.

“Thank you to General John Kelly, who is doing a fantastic job, and all of the Staff and others in the White House, for a job well done,” Trump wrote.

The latest round of palace intrigue reporting noted that Trump was displeased by Kelly’s Fox News interview after his chief of staff suggested last week that the president had “evolved” on his understanding of the wall and told Democrats in a private meeting that the president was not properly informed on the issues during his presidential campaign.

Despite correcting Kelly on his remarks about the wall, Trump signaled his support the following day.

“I think General Kelly is doing a really great job. He is a very special guy,” he told reporters, dismissing media reports about his comments.

On Twitter, Trump praised him as part of a winning team.

“Long hours and Fake reporting makes your job more difficult, but it is always great to WIN, and few have won more than us!” he wrote.


