Donald Trump Dismisses ‘Fake Reporting’ and Backs Gen. John Kelly

President Donald Trump on Tuesday defended his chief of staff Gen. John Kelly, dismissing reports that their relationship had frayed.

“Thank you to General John Kelly, who is doing a fantastic job, and all of the Staff and others in the White House, for a job well done,” Trump wrote.

The latest round of palace intrigue reporting noted that Trump was displeased by Kelly’s Fox News interview after his chief of staff suggested last week that the president had “evolved” on his understanding of the wall and told Democrats in a private meeting that the president was not properly informed on the issues during his presidential campaign.

Despite correcting Kelly on his remarks about the wall, Trump signaled his support the following day.

“I think General Kelly is doing a really great job. He is a very special guy,” he told reporters, dismissing media reports about his comments.

On Twitter, Trump praised him as part of a winning team.

“Long hours and Fake reporting makes your job more difficult, but it is always great to WIN, and few have won more than us!” he wrote.