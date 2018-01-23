Donald Trump: Missing FBI Texts ‘One of the Biggest Stories in a Long Time’

President Donald Trump directed attention to the news that five months of FBI texts between Peter Strzok and Lisa Page were now missing.

“In one of the biggest stories in a long time, the FBI now says it is missing five months worth of lovers Strzok-Page texts, perhaps 50,000, and all in prime time,” he wrote on Twitter. “Wow!”

The missing texts include messages from government phones issued to Strzok and Page from December 14, 2016 to May 17, 2017 — a key period of time in the Russia investigation.

Assistant Attorney General Stephen Boyd revealed to members of Congress that the FBI’s digital retainment system failed to save the text messages between the two employees.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions promised on Monday to investigate the missing texts.

“We will leave no stone unturned to confirm with certainty why these text messages are not now available to be produced and will use every technology available to determine whether the missing messages are recoverable from another source,” Sessions said in a statement. “If any wrongdoing were to be found to have caused this gap, appropriate legal disciplinary action measures will be taken.”