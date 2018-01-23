EXCLUSIVE – Diamond and Silk: The Clintons Left Haiti in a S**thole

The YouTube sensations known as Diamond and Silk, former Democrats who left the party to support President Donald Trump, slammed the news media for spending a week focused on unsubstantiated claims that Donald Trump may have used an expletive to refer to Africa and Haiti.

This while the Clinton Foundation “left [Haiti] in a s-hole,” Diamond claimed, using a radio- friendly term instead of saying the word “s**thole.” Referring to Bill and Hillary Clinton, Diamond exclaimed: “They were supposed to build them homes; they left them in huts. Remember that?”

The duo also criticized the Obama administration and Hillary Clinton for destabilizing the North African nation of Libya.

Diamond and Silk were speaking in an interview on this reporter’s talk radio program, “Aaron Klein Investigative Radio,” broadcast on New York’s AM 970 The Answer and NewsTalk 990 AM in Philadelphia.

Listen to the full interview below:

Here is a transcript of their remarks concerning Trump’s alleged “sh*thole” comments:

How do we know that this is true? We don’t know if this is true but you have the media take what Dick Durbin said as to be factual and spread it as if it was true and create a distraction. When it comes to these countries like Haiti and Africa. First thing, with Haiti. Now they want to say something about what somebody said. Somebody may have called it an s-hole. Whatever, whatever, whatever. Well, what about the Clinton Foundation? When they left them in a s-hole. They were supposed to build them homes; they left them in huts. Remember that? And let’s look at the continent of Africa. The country Libya that is inside of Africa. That country was destabilized by the Obama Administration and by Hillary Clinton. Left those people desolate. Not only that. Black men are now being sold into slavery but the media don’t mention anything about that. You want to take a s-hole comment that you think… here you are going on hearsay. As if Casper the friendly ghost may have spoken. Hearsay. You are going on that and you want to spread that as factual just to make our president look bad?

The Clinton Foundation reportedly raised some $30 million for projects in Haiti. “Every penny of the more than $30m raised was deployed on the ground, with no overhead taken by the Clinton Foundation,” a foundation spokesperson told the BBC.

The BBC reported that in 2012 the Clinton Foundation worked with the U.S. State Department under Hillary Clinton to arrange a U.S.-subsidized $300 million project to build a factory complex in Haiti.

The news agency further reported:

Several hundred farmers were evicted from their land to make way for the 600-acre manufacturing site, which produces clothes for retailers such as Old Navy, Walmart and Target. South Korean textile giant Sae-A Trading Co, which is the main employer at the facility, subsequently donated between $50,000 to $100,000 to the Clinton Foundation. Mr Clinton declared 100,000 jobs would be created “in short order”. But the Caracol Industrial Park has created only 8,000 jobs.

Trump has denied using the word “s**thole” to describe African countries during a meeting earlier this month with a group of six senators to discuss immigration reform.

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL), the only Democrat at the meeting in question, claimed that Trump’s remarks were reported accurately.

Sen. David Perdue (R-GA), who was present, said the “s**thole” reports were a “gross misrepresentation” of what Trump had actually said.

“I am telling you that he did not use that word. And I’m telling you it’s a gross misrepresentation,” Perdue said on ABC’s This Week.

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AK), who was also present, went on CBS’s “Face the Nation” to say he “didn’t hear” the curse word used “and I was sitting no further away from Donald Trump than Dick Durbin was.”

