Disney to Give Employees $1K Cash Bonuses and Launch $50M Education Program

Disney has joined the ranks of U.S. companies that are giving its employees bonuses following the passage of the Republican tax overhaul.

Disney said Tuesday that it will pay over 125,000 employees in the U.S. a one-time cash bonus of $1,000, as well as make a new $50 million investment into an education program for employees.

“I am proud we are directing approximately $125 million to our cast members and employees across the country and making higher education more accessible with the launch of this new program,” Disney chief Bob Iger said. “I have always believed that education is the key to opportunity; it opens doors and creates new possibilities. Matched with the $1,000 cash bonus, these initiatives will have both an immediate and long-term positive impact.”

Unlike some of those paying bonuses, Disney’s statement did not specifically credit tax cuts as a catalyst.

No doubt giving the Trump administration credit for anything would be an anathema to many of Disney’s Hollywood executives.