New Texts Show Lisa Page Believed Loretta Lynch Knew Hillary Clinton Would Face No Charges

Lisa Page, the disgraced FBI attorney, apparently believed, in July 2016, that then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch knew “no charges will be brought” against Hillary Clinton.

“And yeah, it’s real profile in couragw [sic] since she knows no charges will be brought,” Page texted her extra-marital lover, demoted FBI Agent Peter Strzok, on July 1, 2016.

The full exchange between the two suggests they knew and, in turn, believed Loretta Lynch knew, that no charges would be brought against Hillary Clinton, even before the FBI had interviewed her over her unauthorized private email server. The exchange came when they learned Lynch would make a statement that she would accept whatever the FBI’s recommendation was regarding the email investigation after she was caught by a TV crew meeting with former President Bill Clinton aboard a plane at Phoenix’s Sky Harbor International Airport.

Page’s hundreds of text messages with Strzok, a long-time FBI counterintelligence agent intimately involved in the Clinton email investigation, have already raised serious questions about the impartiality of Special Counsel Mueller’s “Russia investigation.” Strzok was picked to join Robert Mueller’s independent team at the Special Counsel’s Office, only to be thrown off after the texts showed he and Page considered the investigation an “insurance policy” if their preferred presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton, did not win in November 2016.

The new text from Page was revealed for the first time Sunday in a letter from Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee demanding more information on Strzok and Page’s communications from FBI Director Christopher Wray, especially about the five months of missing messages stretching over the crucial period of December 2016 to May 2017.

The FBI is yet to explain how messages from this period, which spans the presidential transition and the nascent stage of the Russia investigation, have disappeared.

Johnson’s letter also references edits made, just before the texts about Lynch, to then-FBI Director James Comey’s statement of July 5, 2016, which removed President Barack Obama from mention.

Sen. Johnson is already joining the call for a new special counsel over these revelations.